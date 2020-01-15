Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $109,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,914 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,703,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,550,000 after acquiring an additional 554,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,919,000 after acquiring an additional 363,725 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 316.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 308,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.87. 1,422,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,620. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

