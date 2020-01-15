Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 134.63 ($1.77).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPI shares. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

SPI stock opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.28. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $555.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

