Spectur (ASX:SP3) Shares Up 7.1%

Spectur Ltd (ASX:SP3) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 477,934 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Spectur Company Profile (ASX:SP3)

Spectur Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells remote solar 3G/4G based security camera networks, and related products and services in Australia. The company offers solar powered 3G/4G security camera, a monitoring and security system designed for construction and building, remote and non-powered, and agriculture and farm sites.

