SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,438,000 after purchasing an additional 533,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 304,480 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2452 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

