SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stock Position Raised by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 236.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,800,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 57,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,856. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

