SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 2.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $40.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6087 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

