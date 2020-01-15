SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,956. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

