SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 410.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,766. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

