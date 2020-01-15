SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,297 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 13.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 9,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.