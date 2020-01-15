SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) Trading 1.3% Higher

SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.33, 8,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 3,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF (NYSEARCA:XKCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.67% of SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean PowerÃŠETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.