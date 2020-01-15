SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $289.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $238.89 and a twelve month high of $290.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.