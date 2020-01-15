SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 332.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of DIA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.35. 2,191,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,562. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $241.04 and a twelve month high of $291.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8655 per share. This represents a $10.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

