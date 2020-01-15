Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,795 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 348,777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the airline’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,494 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

