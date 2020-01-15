Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Receives $92.00 Average PT from Analysts

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli began coverage on Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SNE traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.47. 1,940,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,136. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. Sony has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $72.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 9.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sony by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,654,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,254,000 after buying an additional 1,991,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 3,159,926 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sony by 31.2% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,831,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,753,000 after buying an additional 910,786 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter worth $162,743,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $125,684,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

