Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 562.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 142,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

SONO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 637,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.