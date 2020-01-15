Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOFO opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Sonic Foundry has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

