Somerville Kurt F Sells 201 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $8,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

ADI stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. 1,729,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

