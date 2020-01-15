Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,591 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,587. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.