Somerville Kurt F Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Illumina by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illumina by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.39. 1,178,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.73 and its 200-day moving average is $310.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.69.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

