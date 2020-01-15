Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Cigna were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average is $175.50. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $212.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

