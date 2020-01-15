Soma (SCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,669.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $152,669.00 and $85,855.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soma has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00050648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00075359 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,744.08 or 1.00537486 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053600 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soma is soma.co

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

