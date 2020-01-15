Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading Down 1.2%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.04 and last traded at $113.04, approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

