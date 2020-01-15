Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.41

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 3503016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $474,270.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,556,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,198,338.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 8.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

