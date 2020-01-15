Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,691.20 ($22.25).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (down from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.17) to GBX 1,695 ($22.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON SN traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,875.50 ($24.67). The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,383 ($18.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,790.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.30.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

