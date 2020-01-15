SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.21.

NYSE:SLG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. 16,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,508. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.24.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

