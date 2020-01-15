Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson Sells 9,439 Shares

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Skyline stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.16. 501,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,844. Skyline Co. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $354.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 797,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,372,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

