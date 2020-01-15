Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 45,885 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,885 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 186.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81,439 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Jeld-Wen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

