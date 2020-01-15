SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 259,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of SJW traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. 78,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SJW Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SJW Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

