SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.37

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

SJMHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SJM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SJM alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.