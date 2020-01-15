Sirius Minerals’ (SXX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SXX. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 9 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

LON:SXX opened at GBX 5.38 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Sirius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,389 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 million and a PE ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.34.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

