Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 159,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

NASDAQ SINO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 68,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,384. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.