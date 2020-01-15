SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $536,827.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $536,827.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, Tidex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, DragonEX, Tidex, Kucoin, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

