SimpliFi Inc. Buys 2,734 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.3% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 58,975.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.15. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

