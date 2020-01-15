SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 238,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 32,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

