Signature Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 33,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
