Signature Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 33,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

