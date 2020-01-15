Signature Wealth Management Group Invests $274,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,474,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,487,000.

Shares of SPY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.15. 29,440,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,300,332. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $257.81 and a 12-month high of $328.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

