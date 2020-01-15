Signature Wealth Management Group Has $793,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $240.93. The company had a trading volume of 739,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

