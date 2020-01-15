Signature Wealth Management Group Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 46.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,667. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

