Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.44. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 95,770 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

