Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $13.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

