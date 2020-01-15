Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

