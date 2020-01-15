Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expands By 14.3%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,938. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

