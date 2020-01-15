Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rises By 15.2%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 849,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

