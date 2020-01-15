Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Decreases By 10.3%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of VNDA remained flat at $$15.15 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 935,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

