Short Interest in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Decreases By 11.9%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne purchased 11,555 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares in the company, valued at $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 66.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,656. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.87. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 92.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

