Short Interest in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Decreases By 22.0%

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $622.78 per share, for a total transaction of $308,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,785. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $799.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,519. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $735.54 and a 200 day moving average of $691.26. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. ValuEngine cut Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.