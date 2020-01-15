Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Increases By 12.5%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $260,147.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 526 shares of company stock worth $15,622 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,838. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

