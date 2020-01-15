Short Interest in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Drops By 12.2%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TS stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 26.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 94.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Tenaris by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

