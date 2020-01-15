Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Expands By 19.5%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBT. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $391.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.40 million.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

