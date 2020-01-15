Short Interest in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Decreases By 8.9%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.
Shares of South State stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,956. South State has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in South State by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in South State by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in South State by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
