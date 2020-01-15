Short Interest in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Decreases By 8.9%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSB. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,956. South State has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in South State by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in South State by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in South State by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

